Blue Rocks Flip the Script Behind Dominant Start; Win 5-2

July 26, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Two home runs from the Wilmington blue rocks led a victory against the Hudson valley renegades 5-2 on Friday, July 26th.

The Renegades were all over Jose Atencio in the top of the first, tallying three hits and scoring one run on a single from Antonio Gomez.

The Blue Rocks bounced back in the bottom of the frame thanks to a leadoff double from Phillip Glasser and a sac bunt from Jared McKenzie. An error by Renegades starter Blane Abeyta on the bunt pushed Glasser across to tie the score at 1-1.

Maxwell Romero Jr. wouldn't let the first inning end with him, mashing a two-run home run to right field, giving Wilmington the 3-1 lead.

Atencio found his stride after the shaky first inning. He produced two 1-2-3 innings between the second, third and fourth frames, not allowing a hit or a run over that span.

In the bottom of the third, Murphy Stehly launched a solo shot to left field to extend the lead to 4-1.

Atencio left after seven innings of professional level pitching. He gave up four hits, three walks, struck out three and only allowed one run. His ERA has dropped nearly two whole points in the last month.

The Blue Rocks were able to squeeze in another run in the eighth. McKenzie singled and reached third on a wild pitch. Joe Naranjo hit him in with an RBI single to push the lead to 5-1 and solidify the Blue Rocks position.

Brendan Collins was shut down in his two innings of relief, but he did allow a home run in the ninth to Josh Moylan to cut the lead to 5-2. The lead would stay there as Wilmington secured the win.

