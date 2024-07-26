Dombroski's Dominant July Continues in Tourists' Win

GREENSBORO- The Asheville Tourists' lone left-handed pitcher, Trey Dombroski, has turned his 2024 season into high gear. Dombroski tossed five innings against one of the most potent offenses in the South Atlantic League Friday night, and did not surrender an earned run. Narbe Cruz and the Asheville offense backed up their starter and the Tourists evened up the series with a 6-4 win.

Dombroski lowered his ERA in the month of July to a miniscule 0.92. Opponents have been held to one run or less in all four of Trey's starts this month; totaling 19.2 innings pitched, 21 strikeouts and a 2-0 record. Friday, the Grasshoppers had no answer as Dombroski induced weak contact throughout the first five frames.

Cruz opened the scoring for Asheville with a two-run Home Run in the top of the second. Narbe was far from finished. Luis Baez, Austin Deming, and John Garcia all singled in the next inning to load the bases. After Baez scored on a wild pitch, Cruz hit a towering three-run Homer over the left field wall to put the Tourists in front 6-1. Narbe entered this series with two Home Runs on the year; he now has six.

The Grasshoppers kept the contest close with two runs in the eighth and another in the ninth. However, Kelly Austin closed the door and earned his third save of the season. Deury Carrasco and Ian Foggo both pitched a scoreless inning in relief.

Eight of the nine Tourists players in the lineup had at least one base hit but the Tourists' balanced attack was led by Cruz's two Home Runs and Deming's 3-for-4 night.

