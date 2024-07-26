Hot Rods Game Notes

In the Clutch... The Bowling Green Bootleggers used clutch hitting to defeat the Winston-Salem Dash, 5-4 on Thursday at Bowling Green Ballpark. After scoring four runs in the first inning, Bowling Green found themselves tied at four going into the sixth inning. Brayden Taylor came up big with his 14th long ball of the season that proved to be just enough to sneak past the Dash.

The Legend of Ledbetter... Rays No.14 prospect Colton Ledbetter has heated up in June and July. In June, Ledbetter held a .297 AVG including five home runs and 16 RBI with two multi-home run games. Now in July, Ledbetter is swinging .302 in the month with eight extra-base hits and five RBI. Ledbetter also has been a threat on the base paths, providing 10 runs in July and stealing six bags.

We Have Lift Off... Infielder Brayden Taylor has been crushing the baseball at Bowling Green Ballpark during the month of July. Taylor is 11-for-40 (.275) with four home runs, three doubles, and eight RBI. Taylor has also helped provide eight runs for the offense during that span.

Wanna See Me Do It Again?... Chandler Murphy has been nothing shy of impressive since joining High-A. In the month of July, Murphy is 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA through 16.1 innings. What is even more impressive is over Murphy's last two starts, he has tossed 11.0 no-hit innings, fanning nine hitters over that span. For his recent performance, Murphy was given the SAL pitcher of the week for July 8-14.

