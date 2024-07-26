Grasshoppers Down Tourists Despite Late Blasts by Cruz and Carrillo

GREENSBORO - The top two Home Run hitting teams in the South Atlantic League, the Asheville Tourists and the Greensboro Grasshoppers, were back at it again on Thursday night. Greensboro belted a trio of Home Runs while Asheville added two of their own late. In the end the Grasshoppers defeated the Tourists by a final score of 12-3.

Greensboro's offense attacked Asheville from the start and built a 12-0 lead through the first six innings. The Grasshoppers hit a pair of three-run Homers and added a two-run shot to the mix as well. It was a balanced attack for the home team; their starting pitcher, Dominic Perachi, pitched six shutout innings with one hit, no walks, and 11 strikeouts.

Asheville's bats did some damage against the Greensboro bullpen. Narbe Cruz hit his second Home Run of the series, and fourth of the season, in the top of the seventh. Oliver Carrillo added a solo blast in the eighth.

The Tourists, who rank second in the SAL with 122 Home Runs this season, have hit nine over the first three games of this series. The Grasshoppers who lead the circuit with 147 Homers this season, have hit eight during the same stretch.

