Renegades Downed by Blue Rocks, 5-2

July 26, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wilmington, Del. - The Hudson Valley Renegades fell to the Wilmington Blue Rocks 5-2 on Friday night at Frawley Stadium.

Jace Avina led off the game with a single and Jared Serna doubled to put runners at second and third. Two batters later, Antonio Gomez drove in Avina with an RBI single to give the Renegades a 1-0 lead.

Wilmington answered with three runs in the bottom of the first against Blane Abeyta. Phillip Glasser led off with a double and came home to score after a throwing error on a Jared McKenzie sacrifice bunt attempt. A two-run homer by Maxwell Romero later in the inning made it 3-1 Blue Rocks. Murphy Stehly hit a solo home run in the third to push the Wilmington advantage to 4-1.

Abeyta (1-2) threw five frames for Hudson Valley allowing four runs (two earned) on four hits, walking one and striking out two. He finished his start strong with a 1-2-3 fifth.

Joel Valdez retired all six batters he faced across 2.0 innings while striking out three. Over his last three appearances, the left-hander has not allowed a baserunner in 4.1 innings with seven strikeouts.

Wilmington added a run against Harrison Cohen in the bottom of the eight on a Joe Naranjo RBI single to extend the lead to 5-1.

Josh Moylan launched a solo home to right off Brendan Collins in the top of the ninth to cut the deficit to 5-2, but that was all Hudson Valley could muster. The round-tripper was Moylan's fifth of the season and second of the series.

The Renegades and Blue Rocks meet again on Saturday night in at Frawley Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 5:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network. RHP Cam Schlittler (5-3, 2.77) will take the mound for Hudson Valley, while RHP Jarlin Susana (1-0, 4.50) will start for Wilmington.

The Renegades return home to Heritage Financial Park on Tuesday, July 30 to begin a series with the Jersey Shore BlueClaws. For tickets and more information head to www.hvrenegades.com/tickets.

Renegades Record:

45-47, 12-15

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from July 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.