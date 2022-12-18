Moose Tip Belleville in OT

The Manitoba Moose (14-7-2-1) rematched with the Belleville Senators (11-13-2-0) Sunday afternoon at Canada Life Centre. It was the second of two straight games on the weekend between the two sides. Manitoba was coming off a 6-2 victory the previous day.

Manitoba opened the scoring 12 minutes into the first frame. Nicholas Jones dug the puck free and sent it up the boards where Ashton Sautner waited. The defenceman fired a rocket of a shot that beat Mads Sogaard for his first as a member of the Moose. That was the only tally of the frame for both sides despite three power chances split between the squads.

Belleville tied the contest halfway through the middle stanza with a goal from Egor Sokolov. The forward corralled a puck off the end boards and lifted it past Salminen on a wraparound attempt. The Senators pulled ahead for the first time in the contest a few minutes later as Matthew Wedman batted a puck out of the air and past Salminen. Manitoba was outshot 10-6 in the middle stanza and found themselves trailing 2-1 heading into the second intermission.

Manitoba tied the contest in the third period with a goal from Simon Lundmark. Greg Meireles nudged the puck to the defenceman, who came down off the line and beat Sogaard through traffic. Neither team was able to find the winner in regulation, so the two sides geared up for overtime. In the extra frame, Sautner fed the puck to Jeff Malott. The forward took off down the ice, while holding off a Belleville skater, before beating Sogaard with a quick shot for the overtime winner. Salminen picked up the win and finished the contest with 18 stops, while Sogaard was hit with the loss on the back of 23 saves of his own.

Quotable

Moose Defenceman Ashton Sautner (Click for full interview)

"Obviously it's good to contribute offensively. Maybe a little bit longer than I would have liked to contribute. It's a good feeling. The guys were excited. I appreciate it. As far as a team, it was a good character win. Maybe we didn't have the best second period. We came out in the third and tied the game to take them to overtime. Pretty good result, we had a good weekend overall."

Statbook

Nicholas Jones has recorded assists in consecutive games

Evan Polei has three points (1G, 2A) in his past two contests

Greg Meireles recorded his first assist of the campaign in the win

Jeff Malott has tallied six points (5G, 1A) over his past four games

What's Next?

Manitoba heads back on the road to face the Iowa Wild at Wells Fargo Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports, the new Winnipeg Jets App, and AHLTV.

Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

