Bears Ride Third Period Outburst to 5-3 Win Over Phantoms

(Hershey, PA - December 18, 2022) -The Hershey Bears (19-6-2-1) used a three-goal burst in the span of 1:50 to rally from a 3-2 deficit in the third period en route to a 5-3 win over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (12-10-2-1) on Sunday night at GIANT Center.

The victory pushed the Chocolate and White to a four-game point streak at home (3-0-0-1) and their record against Lehigh Valley this season to 4-0-0-0

Hershey took a 1-0 lead at 7:22 of the first period when Riley Sutter intercepted a Lehigh Valley pass and sent the puck to Aaron Ness at the left point, who skated to the circle before unloading a slap shot that beat Samuel Ersson for his second of the season.

Artem Anisimov drew the Phantoms level at 1-1 at 1:50 of the second period when he deflected a point shot past Clay Stevenson during a sequence that had Lehigh Valley on a 4-on-3-man advantage.

The Phantoms then took a 2-1 lead with a shorthanded goal at the 10:01 mark when Jordy Bellerive broke up a pass in the defensive zone and outraced a Bears defender to the puck before snapping it behind Stevenson.

Hendrix Lapierre answered for the Bears on the same power play sequence to bring the score even at 2-2 for Hershey when Sam Anas threaded a cross-ice pass to Henrik Borgstrom, who fed it toward the front of the Lehigh Valley net for Lapierre to slam home at 10:34 for his eighth of the season.

Bellerive netted his second of the evening for the Phantoms when his wrap-around shot at the right post caromed off the skate of Gabriel Carlsson and into the Hershey net at 9:28 of the third to put Lehigh Valley up 3-2.

It was roughly four and a half minutes later that the Bears initiated their comeback, as Mike Sgarbossa rushed up the right side and snapped a shot that beat Ersson low to the blocker side at 13:59 for his 10th of the season, tying the game at 3-3. Ethen Frank and Dylan McIlrath assisted on the goal.

Connor McMichael netted what would be the eventual game-winner when he entered the offensive zone, cut around a defender, and snapped the puck past the glove of Ersson for his fifth of the season at 14:29 to give the Bears a 4-3 lead. Borgstrom earned the lone assist on the goal.

Mike Vecchione, who was playing in his 300th professional game, added an insurance marker for the Bears when he collected a Sgarbossa rebound and batted it past Ersson at 15:49 for his 11th of the season. Frank added a secondary assist on the goal, which capped the fastest three-goal sequence by the Bears this season.

Shots finished 29-28 favoring Hershey. Stevenson went 25-for-28 for Hershey to earn his third victory of the season; Ersson was 24-for-29 for the Phantoms. The Bears were 1-for-5 on the power play, while Lehigh Valley went 1-for-2 with the man advantage.

