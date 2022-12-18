Admirals Stumble against Wolves
December 18, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Chicago, IL - Noel Gunler scored a pair of goals to lead the Chicago Wolves to a 5-3 win over the Milwaukee Admirals Sunday at Allstate Arena.
The Admirals winless skid is now at four games (0-3-0-1). Milwaukee is 2-4-0-2 in December and has dropped into second place in the Central Division.
Chicago entered the game with just a 6.8% conversion rate on the power play at home, but scored two markers with the extra man to take a 2-0 lead by the first intermission. Brendan Perlini's wrist shot from the right circle found the back of the net at 11:32 of the first frame and Gunler's shot from the bottom of the right circle was slapped into the net at 19:37 of the first.
The Wolves extended its lead to 3-0 at :51 of the second period when Dylan Coghlan's shot from the point found its way through several bodies in front of the Ads goal and into the cage.
Milwaukee finally scored at 8:57 of the second period. Forward Tim Schaller rushed the puck into the offensive zone and drew a delayed penalty on a defender who slashed him. Schaller put the puck on net, where it was initially stopped by Sawchenko, but Zach Sanford lifted the rebound into the net for his first goal as a Milwaukee Admiral. Schaller and Spencer Stastney picked up the assists.
Chicago's Jamieson Rees scored a breakaway goal at 12:29 of the third period to give the Wolves a 4-1 advantage.
Schaller scored his fifth of the season when he intercepted a pass between Chicago's circles and fired a shot into the net at 15:40 of the third frame.
Milwaukee pulled its goalie late in the third period but Chicago's Gunler scored into the empty net from his blue line at 18:19.
The Admirals Keaton Thompson scored from the point with :21 remaining, but the Ads could get no closer. Egor Afanasyev and Navrin Mutter earned helpers on Thompson's second goal of the year.
The Admirals and Wolves return to Milwaukee Wed., Dec. 21 for the second game of three consecutive between the teams.
