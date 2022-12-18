Bears Recall Goaltender Tyler Wall from South Carolina

December 18, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has recalled goaltender Tyler Wall from the South Carolina Stingrays of the ECHL. Additionally the club has loaned defenseman Martin Has to the Stingrays. The announcements were made by Hershey's vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer.

Wall, 24, has appeared in nine games with South Carolina this season, posting a 6-3-0 record with a 3.14 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage. He has also tallied two assists with the Rays.

The 6'3", 214-pound goaltender has appeared in 15 career AHL games with the Hartford Wolf Pack, holding a 4-8-1 record with a 3.83 goals-against average and a .866 save percentage. He was selected in the sixth round, 174th overall, by the New York Rangers in the 2016 NHL Draft.

The Leamington, Ontario resident notched a 58-34-10 record with nine shutouts during his four collegiate seasons at UMass-Lowell prior to turning pro.

Has, 21, has appeared in 12 games with the Stingrays this season, posting three points (1g, 2a). He scored in his professional debut on Oct. 29 at Greenville. He did not play during his recall to Hershey.

Hershey continues the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, as they return home to GIANT Center to face the Lehigh Valley Phantoms tonight at 5 p.m. Purchase tickets for the game.ited.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.