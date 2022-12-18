Gordie Green Released from PTO

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Sunday released forward Gordie Green from his professional tryout, returning him to the Toledo Walleye (ECHL).

Green made his Griffins debut on Dec. 7 against the Iowa Wild and finished his stint with Grand Rapids with a minus-two rating in five outings. Green came to the Griffins with 16 points (6-10-16) in 17 games with Toledo this campaign. The third-year pro posted a career-best 47 points (15-32-47) and 20 penalty minutes in 57 contests with Newfoundland (ECHL) in 2021-22. The Ann Arbor, Mich., native has suited up in 20 AHL games with the Toronto Marlies (2020-22) and Grand Rapids (2022-23), totaling one goal and one assist. Green spent four seasons at Miami University of Ohio and accumulated 64 penalty minutes and 115 points (48-67-115) in 145 appearances.

