Wolves Top Admirals 5-3

December 18, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release







ROSEMONT, Ill.-Noel Gunler scored two goals, Jamieson Rees had a goal and an assist and Brendan Perlini and Dylan Coghlan also scored to lift the Chicago Wolves to a 5-3 victory over the Milwaukee Admirals on Sunday at Allstate Arena.

Malte Stromwall and Vasily Ponomarev each added two assists and Zachary Sawchenko was strong in goal as the defending Calder Cup champion Wolves won their second consecutive game.

The Wolves struck first during an opening-period power play. Perlini wired a shot from the top of the right circle past the glove of Admirals goaltender Devin Cooley. The goal was Perlini's seventh of the season, matching Ponomarev for the team lead. Ponomarev and Rees earned assists on the goal.

In the waning seconds of the first, the Wolves struck again with a man advantage. This time, Gunler took a feed from Stromwall and snapped a one-timer from the right circle that beat Cooley to the stick side.

Coghlan's second goal of the season came within the first minute of the second period when the veteran defenseman's long one-timer from the point made its way through traffic and into the back of the net. Ponomarev and Stromwall each earned their second assists of the game.

Milwaukee got on the board midway through the second on Zach Sanford's goal to cut the Wolves' lead to 3-1.

In the third, Rees picked up a loose puck in his own and skated the length of the ice on a breakaway before tucking in a backhander for his fifth goal of the season. The multi-point game gave Rees a team-leading 20 on the season.

Milwaukee's Tim Schaller scored late in the third to make it 4-2 but Gunler sealed the deal with an empty-net goal in the waning moments. Keaton Thompson tallied for Milwaukee for the final margin.

Sawchenko (22 saves) earned the victory for the Wolves and Cooley (19 saves) suffered the loss for the Admirals.

The Wolves improved to 8-13-2-0 on the season while the Admirals lost their fourth in a row to fall to 15-9-0-2.

Up next: The Wolves will travel to Milwaukee to face the Admirals on Wednesday (7 p.m.; AHLTV).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.