Bellows and Lycksell Returned to Phantoms

Lehigh Valley Phantoms right wing Olle Lycksell

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have returned forwards Kieffer Bellows and Olle Lycksell to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, according to President of Hockey Operations and General Manager, Chuck Fletcher.

Bellows, 24, has played in five games with the Phantoms since arriving on December 3 and has produced a point in each game. Bellows has a three-game goal streak and also assisted on the overtime game-winning goal scored by Artem Anisimov on Friday night at Providence as part of a three-point night (1G, 2A). He has scored 3-4-7 in five games with Lehigh Valley.

Bellows played for the Flyers on Saturday and has now played in 12 games with Philadelphia this season after he was claimed off waivers on October 27, 2022 from the New York Islanders where he played in one game this year. He has played in 68 career NHL games, mostly with the Islanders, scoring 11 goals with 15 assists for 26 points.

He had not played in the AHL since the 2019-20 season when he scored 22 goals in 52 games for the Bridgeport Sound Tigers. Bellows has 130 career AHL games over two seasons with Bridgeport and Lehigh Valley, recording 36 goals with 20 assists for 56 points.

The #19 overall selection in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft is the son of former NHL All-Star Brian Bellows who played in 1188 career games from 1982 through 1999 scoring 485 goals with the Minnesota North Stars, Montreal, Tampa Bay, Anaheim and Washington.

Lycksell, 23, has a three-point performance (1G, 2A) last Saturday in a 6-1 win over the Charlotte Checkers and then played in two games this week with the Flyers on Thursday and Saturday. The North American rookie is second on the Phantoms in points and is averaging one point per game with 5-11-16 in 16 games this season. He has now played in three games this season with Philadelphia.

The 5-10 lefty shot from Oskarshamn, Sweden was a Round 6 selection of the Flyers in 2017. Last year with Vaxjo HC in the SHL he scored 14-20-34 in 47 games and then tacked on two points per game in the playoffs scoring 3-5-8 in four games of the postseason. Lycksell represented Sweden twice at the World Juniors in 2018 and 2019 winning a silver medal in 2019.

The Phantoms return to action today at 5:00 at the rival Hershey Bears.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms return to PPL Center for a Wednesday night rematch against Hershey.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Sunday, December 18 (5:00) at Hershey Bears

Wednesday, December 21 (7:05) vs. HERSHEY BEARS

Friday, December 23 (7:05) at Springfield Thunderbirds

Wednesday, December 28 (7:05) vs. Bridgeport Islanders

