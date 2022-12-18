Belleville Sens Drop Overtime Decision to Moose

WINNIPEG, MB - The Belleville Senators concluded their two-game weekend set against the Manitoba Moose with a hard-fought 3-2 overtime loss on Sunday afternoon at Canada Life Centre.

Manitoba opened the scoring 12:03 into the contest when Ashton Sautner found the back of the net with a point shot to give the Moose a 1-0 lead after twenty minutes of play.

After being held to just three shots in the first period, Belleville broke through in the middle stanza as Egor Sokolov tallied with a wrap-around effort. Later in the frame, the Senators extended their advantage to 2-1 after Matthew Wedman notched his first of the campaign when he batted home a rebound at 16:23.

In the third, the Moose forced extra time when Simon Lundmark tied the game with under twelve minutes remaining in regulation.

Despite some high-danger scoring chances, early in overtime from the Senators. It wasn't to be, as Jeff Malott won it for Manitoba at the 2:06 mark of the period with a power move to the net.

The Belleville Senators are back in action on Wednesday night when they host the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins in a special Holiday Celebration game, presented by McDowell's Your Independent Grocer.

Sens On Special Teams:

Power Play: 0/3 | Penalty Kill: 4/4

Fast Facts:

Mads Søgaard made 23 saves.

Egor Sokolov recorded his 100th career AHL point.

Matthew Wedman has points in back-to-back games.

Jack Dougherty collected his first point of the season with an assist.

Sound Bytes: Head Coach Troy Mann: "A lot of the things we talked about last night and prior to today, I think we did what we needed to do. We competed hard and played a much more structured game than yesterday."

