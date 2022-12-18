Game Preview: Bears vs. Phantoms, 5 p.m.

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, as they host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at 5 p.m. The team is set to honor longtime Hershey Bears trainer Dan "Beaker" Stuck prior to puck drop. Fans are asked to be in their seats before 4:50 p.m.

Hershey Bears (18-6-2-1) vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms (12-9-2-1)

December 18, 2022 | 5 p.m. | Game 28 | GIANT Center

Referees: Mike Dietrich (#15), Liam Maaskant (#62)

Linespersons: Colin Gates (#3), Bill Lyons (#27)

Tonight's Promotion:

Dan "Beaker" Stuck Pregame Recognition--Fans asked to be in seats by 4:50 p.m.

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, Hershey Bears Hockey Club Hall of Famer Dave Fenyves, and Jim Jones on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, Capitals Radio Network, In-arena at 88.9 FM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio Network

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 4:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Hershey Bears scored a 2-1 overtime win last night at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Mike Sgarbossa opened the scoring for Hershey at 8:11 of the first period, snapping a shot over goaltender Filip Lindberg's glove from the left circle. The Penguins equalized at 18:48 of the second period on an Alexander Nylander goal, and the game progressed to overtime. In the extra session, Vincent Iorio blocked a shot and sprung Sgarbossa on a two-on-one. The Hershey forward kept the puck himself and roofed a backhander over Lindberg to give Hershey the win. Netminder Clay Stevenson stopped 23 shots to earn the victory for Hershey. The Phantoms also played an overtime game last night, falling 2-1 to Providence at the PPL Center. Cooper Marody had Lehigh Valley's lone goal, and Vinni Lettieri scored the overtime winner for Providence. Lehigh Valley was outshot 35-19 in the loss.

BEAK'S BIG DAY:

Prior to tonight's game, the Bears will honor and recognize Dan "Beaker" Stuck. The popular long-time member of the Hershey Bears leadership team worked in a full-time capacity for over 35 years with the organization and is set to retire on Dec. 31. Stuck's affiliation with the Hershey Bears dates back to the 1977-78 season when he became a stick boy and later a locker room assistant for the team. He was hired as Hershey's head athletic trainer in 1985. As the head trainer, Stuck was part of five Calder Cup championships with the Chocolate and White, winning titles in 1988, 1997, 2006, 2009, and 2010. On the bench, Stuck was a veteran of over 2,600 games and worked seven All-Star games.

SEASON SERIES SO FAR:

Tonight is the fourth meeting between the Bears and Phantoms this season. Hershey holds a perfect 3-0-0-0 record versus Lehigh Valley, winning twice at GIANT Center, and also claiming the most recent matchup on the road by a 4-2 decision on Nov 30. Forward Mike Sgarbossa leads the Bears with five points (3g, 2a) versus Lehigh Valley, while former Phantom Mike Vecchione has also tallied four points (2g, 2a) versus his old club. Hershey has enjoyed success on the man advantage versus the Phantoms, going 4-for-13 (30.8%) over the three games. Tonight's game is the first of two straight versus the Phantoms as Hershey is slated to visit the PPL Center next Wednesday, Dec. 21 prior to a Christmas break.

BRICK WALL:

With Hunter Shepard and Zach Fucale recalled to the Washington Capitals, the Bears recalled goaltender Tyler Wall from South Carolina (ECHL). Wall, 24, has appeared in nine games with South Carolina this season, posting a 6-3-0 record with a 3.14 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage. The 6'3", 214-pound goaltender has appeared in 15 career AHL games with the Hartford Wolf Pack, holding a 4-8-1 record with a 3.83 goals-against average and a .866 save percentage. He was selected in the sixth round, 174th overall, by the New York Rangers in the 2016 NHL Draft.

BEARS BITES:

The Bears enter tonight as the American Hockey League's top team with 39 points through 27 games, and the club is an impressive 11-2-1-1 at GIANT Center this season...The Chocolate and White are 11-1-2-1 in one-goal games this season...Hershey forward Mike Vecchione has points in three straight games (1g, 3a)...Lehigh Valley goaltender Samuel Ersson is 0-3-0 versus Hershey this season, holding a 3.05 goals-against average and .906 save percentage.

