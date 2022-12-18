Monsters Come up Short in 4-1 Loss to Rocket

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Laval Rocket 4-1 on Sunday afternoon at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 12-9-1-2 and are currently in fourth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

The Rocket opened the scoring with a goal from Joël Teasdale at 15:35 of the first period, but Joona Luoto sent 12,476 teddy bears flying with his marker at 17:44 assisted by Emil Bemstrom and Brendan Gaunce leaving the teams tied 1-1 after 20 minutes. Laval added two more goals in the middle frame from Teasdale at 8:10 and Lucas Condotta at 12:59 sending Cleveland to the final intermission trailing 3-1. The Rocket added a power-play goal from Nicholas Beaudin at 5:40 of the third period pushing the final score to 4-1.

Cleveland's Pavel Cajan made 35 saves in defeat while Laval's Joseph Vrbetic stopped 26 shots for the win.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 1 0 0 - - 1

LAV 1 2 1 - - 4

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 27 0/3 3/4 19 min / 8 inf

LAV 39 1/4 3/3 15 min / 6 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Cajan L 35 4 4-4-1

LAV Vrbetic W 26 1 2-0-0

Cleveland Record: 12-9-1-2, 4th North Division

Laval Record: 10-14-3-1, 7th North Division

