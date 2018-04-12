Moose Recall Dienes, Sign Ustaski

Winnipeg, MB - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club, in conjunction with its ECHL affiliate, the Jacksonville Icemen, announced today the Moose have recalled defenceman Chris Dienes and signed forward Matt Ustaski to a professional tryout agreement.

Dienes, 24, has played one game with the Moose this season. The Traverse City, Mich. native has also appeared in 64 ECHL games with Jacksonville, posting 29 points (5G, 24A). Dienes participated in the 2018 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic earlier in the campaign. Prior to turning pro, Dienes registered 41 points (11G, 30A) in 127 games at Western Michigan University (NCHC).

Ustaski, 23, is coming off his final season with the University of Wisconsin. The Glenview, Ill. native played 100 games for the Badgers, recording 22 points (13G, 9A) and 44 penalty minutes. Ustaski joined the Icemen following his collegiate season and posted seven points (5G, 2A) in 14 ECHL games. Ustaski was a seventh round pick, 192nd overall, of the Winnipeg Jets in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

