Monsters Stymied by Moose, 4-0

April 12, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, were defeated by the Manitoba Moose on Thursday at The Q by a final score of 4-0. With the loss, the Monsters fell to 24-40-7-3 and with a .392 points percentage, remain alone in seventh place in the AHL's Central Division standings.

The Moose grabbed a 1-0 lead on Thursday when Brody Sutter posted an even-strength goal at 4:38 before Mason Appleton notched a power-play marker at 16:47 to make it 2-0 Manitoba through one period of play.

In the second, the Moose extended their lead to 3-0 with an even-strength Michael Spacek goal at 7:20 before former Monster Mike Sgarbossa provided a five-on-five finish just 21 seconds into the final frame to cap the scoring in a 4-0 Moose victory.

Cleveland net-minder Jeff Zatkoff stopped 31 of the 35 pucks he faced on Thursday to fall to 4-9-2 overall this season while Manitoba's Michael Hutchinson improved to 17-5-4 this year by virtue of a 13-save shutout performance.

Next up for the Monsters, it's a Friday rematch vs. the Moose and Cleveland's final home game of the season with full coverage, live from The Q, underway at 7:00 pm on Alt 99.1 and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Next up for the Monsters, it's a Friday rematch vs. the Moose and Cleveland's final home game of the season with full coverage, live from The Q, underway at 7:00 pm on Alt 99.1 and the Monsters Hockey Network.

