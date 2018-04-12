Monsters Stymied by Moose, 4-0
April 12, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, were defeated by the Manitoba Moose on Thursday at The Q by a final score of 4-0. With the loss, the Monsters fell to 24-40-7-3 and with a .392 points percentage, remain alone in seventh place in the AHL's Central Division standings.
The Moose grabbed a 1-0 lead on Thursday when Brody Sutter posted an even-strength goal at 4:38 before Mason Appleton notched a power-play marker at 16:47 to make it 2-0 Manitoba through one period of play.
In the second, the Moose extended their lead to 3-0 with an even-strength Michael Spacek goal at 7:20 before former Monster Mike Sgarbossa provided a five-on-five finish just 21 seconds into the final frame to cap the scoring in a 4-0 Moose victory.
Cleveland net-minder Jeff Zatkoff stopped 31 of the 35 pucks he faced on Thursday to fall to 4-9-2 overall this season while Manitoba's Michael Hutchinson improved to 17-5-4 this year by virtue of a 13-save shutout performance.
Next up for the Monsters, it's a Friday rematch vs. the Moose and Cleveland's final home game of the season with full coverage, live from The Q, underway at 7:00 pm on Alt 99.1 and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Single game tickets for the Monsters' final home game of the season, "Fan Appreciation Night," on Friday, April 13th vs. the Manitoba Moose at The Q, are on sale starting at only $10 per seat! Not only can fans enjoy the final "1-2-3 Friday" of the season featuring $1 Pepsis, $2 Sugardale hot dogs, and $3 select draft beers, but the team will be wearing their alternate Blue Jackets-themed jerseys and all fans in attendance will have a chance to go home with a jersey off a player's back.
Additionally, 2018-19 Monsters Hockey Club Memberships, providing fans the ability to lock in the lowest ticket prices, the best seat locations to each game, custom member benefits, an exclusive Monsters' jersey and free tickets to all remaining 2017-18 games, are now available for as little as $32 per month! Group outing and birthday bash packages for 10 or more people are also on sale now. All tickets can be purchased by visiting ClevelandMonsters.com, calling (216) 420-0000, visiting The Q Box Office or any Northern Ohio Discount Drug Mart. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram at www.instagram.com/monstershockey.
Images from this story
|
Cleveland Monsters Center Calvin Thurkauf vs. the Manitoba Moose
