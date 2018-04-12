Gulls Blanked in Home Finale

The San Diego Gulls fell 4-0 to the Tucson Roadrunners at Valley View Casino Center in the final home contest of the 2017-18 regular season. The Gulls concluded their 2017-18 home schedule with a 20-13-1-0 record, the third straight season with 20-or-more wins on home ice.

Tonight's attendance was 9,306. San Diego currently leads the AHL in attendance (9,305 average) and set a new single-season club record for total attendance this season with 316,358 fans in 2017-18 to surpass the 301,776 fans in 2016-17.

San Diego will conclude their season with a back-to-back matchup against the Tucson Roadrunners at Tucson Convention Center Arena on Friday, Apr. 13 and Saturday, Apr. 14.

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Sam Carrick

On the game

I thought our first period was good, and we had some good looks at the net and some good chances. I thought we out-played them for most of it. The problem was is we weren't consistent with it, we didn't play a full 60 tonight. They made some good plays, they played well, and they buried their chances. We have to be better and create a little more offence and our power play has to be better.

On facing Tucson twice to close the season

We are treating every game like it's a playoff game and we have been trying to do that for a while now. We are not too concerned with how they are playing or how they are doing, we are focused on ourselves right now and we have two games left to make a statement and get our team in the playoffs. At this point you'd like to be playing your best hockey but the past is the past and we are looking to go to Tucson now and get two wins.

On Adin Hill

He played well tonight and like you saw on that power play with the one goal we had with one second left, once we get him moving side-to-side, quick passes and quick releases like that is how we are going to beat him. We have to practice working on that stuff so Friday and Saturday are huge games.

Head Coach Dallas Eakins

On the game

It's disappointing because I actually thought we played a pretty good game but we didn't score when we needed to and we had some glorious chances. Tucson's goalie was excellent, probably the best I have ever seen him play. Our power play is No. 1 in the league but it let us down tonight and it sucked the life out of our game at some points so that is something we need to focus on going into Tucson for the final two games.

On the message going into Friday's game

The same as all year. Everybody knows we need a point so you don't need to go in there and tell them that. It always goes back to being your best every second you're are on the ice and that message isn't going to change. We just need to look after ourselves and look after our individual shifts. As a collective if we get that looked after you usually win the game. We didn't have everybody going like we did on Saturday night but I still think we played a very good game. We need to play an excellent game because a very good game is just not going to cut it.

