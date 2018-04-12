Reign Sign Defenseman Gage Ausmus to PTO
April 12, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign announced today that they have signed defenseman Gage Ausmus to a professional tryout contract (PTO). Ausmus just completed his rookie season in the ECHL splitting the year between the Colorado Eagles and the Utah Grizzlies. Ausmus will wear number 38 with the Reign.
The 22-year-old Ausmus (born April 22, 1995), a 6-2, 205-pound native of East Grand Forks, MN, spent the first 44 games of his season with the Colorado Eagles before being traded to Utah where he played 22 games. Over the course of 66 games played, Ausmus totaled 21 points (4-17-21) and 27 penalty minutes. Prior to his professional career, Ausmus spent four years at the University of North Dakota, where he skated at captain of the Fighting Hawks in both his junior and senior seasons. Ausmus was part of North Dakota's 2016 NCAA National Championship team.
The Reign are back in action tomorrow night, Friday, April 13 at 7:00 PM to take on the Stockton Heat for their final home game of the 2017-18 regular season. Single game tickets are available at ontarioreign.com or by visiting the Citizens Business Bank Arena Box Office.
