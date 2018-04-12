Moose Dominant in Road Win at Cleveland

The Manitoba Moose (41-25-4-4) began their season-ending three-game road trip Thursday night against the Cleveland Monsters (24-40-7-3). It didn't take long for the Moose to open the scoring. The game was less than five minutes old when Brody Sutter extended his point streak to six games. Sutter notched his fourth goal over that stretch when he chose to shoot instead of pass on a two-on-one with JC Lipon. C.J. Suess had the primary assist on the goal, the first of his professional career. The Monsters responded to the early deficit with physicality, including a big hit by Hayden Hodgson on Manitoba's Jake Kulevich. That physicality led to a high hit on Brendan Lemieux resulting in the first power play of the game. Lemieux then led the break-in on that man advantage. Off the rush, he dished the puck to Michael Spacek, who drew coverage before finding Mason Appleton for the tap in at 16:47 of the first.

The second frame began with the Moose on their second straight power play, but this time they were unable to convert. Just over seven minutes into the second, Manitoba made good on another chance when a Peter Stoykewych point shot bounced out to Michael Spacek. He banged it home for his second point of the night. With the second assist, Appleton also found the scoresheet for the second time on the night. The Moose continued to push the pace through the rest of the period, outshooting Cleveland 10-5 for the second straight frame.

Instead of trying to defend their lead, Manitoba started off the third on the attack, when Mike Sgarbossa pushed the lead to four, just 21 seconds into the period. From there the Monsters began to take over possession, but Michael Hutchinson and the Moose defence weren't giving Cleveland any room to shoot at. Despite the flow of play turning in the Monsters favour, the Moose held them to just three shots in the final period, bringing the games total shot count to 35-13 in favour of Manitoba. Hutchinson meanwhile, recorded his second shutout of the season and the 12th of his AHL career.

Quick Hits

The Moose set a new franchise record for shots against on the road, with 13.

Brody Sutter has points in six straight games with five points (4G, 3A).

Michael Spacek extended his goal-streak to three games.

Chase De Leo extended his point streak to four games (1G, 4A) and set a new career high for assists (22).

C.J. Suess registered his first AHL assist on Sutter's first period goal.

Attendance was announced at 6,412.

What's Next?

The Moose and Monsters are back at it tomorrow night in the second to last regular season game for both clubs. Tune in to moosehockey.com/listenlive for all the coverage.

Manitoba Moose Calder Cup Playoff tickets are on sale now and available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

