Admirals to Celebrate 13th Anniversary of Sale to Turer with Sellout Crowd

April 12, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release





Milwaukee, WI - Exactly 13 years to the day that the Admirals were purchased by Harris Turer, the team will celebrate with their second sell-out of the season this Saturday, April 14 as the Ads wrap up the 2017-18 regular season by hosting the Iowa Wild at 6 pm at Panther Arena.

Turer led a group of Milwaukee area businessmen in the purchase of the team from the estate of the late Jane Bradley Pettit on April 14, 2005, preventing the team from going out of business. Since that time Turer, along with team President Jon Greenberg, has successfully returned the organization to the same prominence it once held under Mrs. Pettit, upping attendance by over 1,000 fans per game and nearly doubling the number of corporate partners.

Two years ago Turer was the guiding force in returning the Admirals to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena after playing 28 seasons at the Bradley Center. The move has brought increased ticket revenue to the team and added new sources of revenue like a percentage of concession sales during the team's games at Panther Arena.

This year alone, the Admirals attendance will see an increase of nearly 3%, including a pair of sellouts, one on January 27th and the other this Saturday night.

Under Turer's tutelage the organization has considerably upped their commitment to the Milwaukee Community, donating over $1.5 million to dozens of local charities over the past 13 seasons. That includes a check for over $28,000 to Children's Hospital of Wisconsin last Sunday in the team's annual Charity Game where $3 from every ticket sold is donated to Children's.

Saturday night's game will feature a live concert from pop stars All-Time Low as they will perform post-game on the Summerfest Stage from Panther Arena. This is the fourth show of the Admirals Concert Series, which has become a staple of the team's promotional schedule in the Turer-era.

