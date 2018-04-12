Canucks Reassign Forward Jonathan Dahlen to the Comets
April 12, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Jim Benning announced today that the Canucks have reassigned forward Jonathan Dahlen to the Utica Comets from Timra IK of the Allsvenskan.
Dahlen, 20, recently completed his season in the Allsvenskan League with Timra IK posting a team-leading 23 goals, 21 assists and 44 points. The Ostersund, Sweden native has led Timra IK in goals and points in all three years playing with the team. Dahlen led all players in the Allsvenskan qualification with eight goals and 14 points in 10 games to earn Timra IK a promotion to the Swedish Elite League next season. The 5-11, 176-pound forward began the season attending the Utica Comets training camp.
Dahlen was acquired by the Vancouver Canucks on February 27, 2017 from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for Alexandre Burrows. He was originally selected by the Ottawa Senators in the second round, 42nd overall, at the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.
