Coyotes Sign Gross to Entry-Level Contract
April 12, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
GLENDALE, ARIZONA -- Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have signed defenseman Jordan Gross to a two-year entry-level contract. As per Club policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.
"Jordan was one of the top defensemen in the NCAA last year and we're thrilled to add him to our organization," said Chayka. "He's a mobile, puck-moving, right shot defenseman who is very smart. He will join a great group of young players that we now have in Arizona."
The 22-year-old Gross registered 10-20-30 and 26 penalty minutes (PIM) in 40 games with Notre Dame this season. Gross ranked third on Notre Dame in scoring and led all Fighting Irish defensemen in points. Gross also helped lead the Fighting Irish to the Frozen Four championship game where he was named to the NCAA (Championship) All-Tournament Team.
The 5-foot-10, 195-pound native of Maple Grove, MN recorded 36-85-121 and 82 PIM in 159 career games with Notre Dame.
