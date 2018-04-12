Griffins Fall in Overtime, 3-2

April 12, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release





CEDAR PARK, Texas - A breakaway goal by Travis Morin proved to be the difference on Wednesday night as the Texas Stars defeated the Grand Rapids Griffins, 3-2, in overtime from the H-E-B Center.

The Griffins (40-25-2-7) and Stars (37-24-8-5) each remain in third place of their respective divisions with the result.

Grand Rapids is back in action on Thursday night when they visit the San Antonio Rampage at the AT&T Center. The puck will drop at 8:00 p.m. EDT.

The first period came and went without a goal scored, but each team had a quality chance.

Matt Puempel had a clear shot from the left circle that was swallowed up by Texas goaltender Mike McKenna. Then the Stars missed on a 2-on-1 rush that was blocked by the defense before Grand Rapids goaltender Jared Coreau could make a play on it.

Denis Gurianov scored the game's first goal at the 8:47 mark of the second period. Sheldon Dries forced a turnover in the Griffins' zone and tapped it to the forward who skated past three defenders for the breakaway. He slipped it between Coreau's legs for the 1-0 lead.

Nearly three minutes later, at 11:32, Greg Rallo added his fifth goal of the season to give the Stars a two-goal lead. The Ferris State alumnus scored from the left circle after collecting the puck in the neutral zone and skating past two defenders.

A Colin Campbell goal was waved off at the 12:50 mark due to goaltender interference. The original call was maintained after further review.

14 seconds later, with 6:56 left in the period, Dan Renouf scored his second goal in as many games from the left circle. The defenseman lit up the lamp on a pass from Ben Street in the slot.

Brian Lashoff tied the game with 4:20 remaining in the frame. He scored on a one-timer shot from the point with a pass from Dylan McIlrath after a faceoff win in the Texas zone.

The third stanza also didn't yield a goal. Eric Tangradi missed on a breakaway chance while the Griffins were on their only power play. Joel L'Esperance missed the net wide on a 2-on-1 opportunity with 9:03 left in regulation.

In the extra frame, Morin tallied the game-winning goal 1:44 into overtime after Gavin Bayreuther found him open in the neutral zone. His 10th goal of the season came on a shot that sent the puck flying over Coreau's left glove.

McKenna finished the game with 25 saves, while Coreau stopped 26 shots.

Each team finished the game 0-for-1 on the power play.

Three Stars: 1. TEX Morin (game-winning goal); 2. TEX Gurianov (goal); 3. GR Renouf (goal)

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 12, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.