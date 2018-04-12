G Dustin Tokarski Returned to Lehigh Valley

Lehigh Valley, Pa. - The Philadelphia Flyers, parent club of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, have returned on loan goaltender Dustin Tokarski.

A 28-year-old netminder from Watson, Saskatchewan, Tokarski is in his ninth professional season and has compiled a 19-8-7 overall record in 38 games with Lehigh Valley to go along with five shutouts, a 2.67 goals-against average and 0.914 save percentage. Across 314 career AHL outings, he's amassed a 165-109-26 mark along with 24 shutouts, a 2.52 goals-against average and 0.911 save percentage.

Bound for the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs as Atlantic Division Champions, the Phantoms cap the 2017-18 regular season with a pair of games at PPL Center this weekend. First, on Friday, April 13, Lehigh Valley hosts the Bridgeport Sound Tigers in a 7:05 p.m. clash in downtown Allentown. Friday's game features the annual Canned Food Drive presented by GIANT Food Stores. Then, on Saturday, April 14, the Phantoms have their final tuneup before the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs when they host the rival Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in a 7:05 p.m. showdown at PPL Center. A limited number of tickets remain for both games this weekend and are available HERE.

The Phantoms will once again be hosting an Orange Out during each home playoff home this season. Fans are encouraged to wear orange to each and every postseason game at PPL Center as we create the best and most exciting home-ice advantage in the league.

