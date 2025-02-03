Moose Reassign Ryan Chyzowski to Norfolk
February 3, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team reassigned forward Ryan Chyzowski to the organization's ECHL affiliate, the Norfolk Admirals.
Chyzowski, 24, appeared in three games with the Moose since his recall on Jan. 17. He has 21 points (8G, 13A) in 29 ECHL games with the Admirals this season. The Kamloops, B.C. product has accumulated 88 points (43G, 45A) in 107 career ECHL games split between the Newfoundland Growlers, Reading Royals and Norfolk. Chyzowski has appeared in 62 career AHL contests, split between the Moose and Toronto Marlies, while recording eight points (7G, 1A). Prior to turning pro, Chyzowski racked up 217 points (98G, 119A) in 280 games with the WHL's Medicine Hat Tigers.
The Moose are back in action on home ice against the Iowa Wild on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 2 p.m. for Manitoba Made Day. Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.
