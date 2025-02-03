Blue Jackets Recall Forward Dylan Gambrell

February 3, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday that the Blue Jackets added forward Dylan Gambrell to the club's roster on emergency recall from the Monsters. In 31 appearances for Cleveland this season, Gambrell supplied 9-11-20 with 18 penalty minutes and a +2 rating.

A 6'0", 185 lb. right-shooting native of Bonney Lake, WA, Gambrell was selected by the San Jose Sharks in the second round (60th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. In 233 career NHL appearances spanning parts of six seasons with San Jose and the Ottawa Senators from 2018-23, Gambrell registered 17-23-40 with 79 penalty minutes. In 166 career AHL appearances spanning parts of five seasons with the San Jose Barracuda, Toronto Marlies, and Cleveland from 2018-20, 2021-22, and 2024-25, Gambrell logged 46-68-114 with 71 penalty minutes and a +1 rating.

Prior to his professional career, Gambrell supplied 43-89-132 with 55 penalty minutes and a +55 rating in 120 career NCAA appearances for Denver University spanning three seasons from 2015-18, helping the Pioneers claim the 2016-17 NCAA National Championship, the 2016-17 NCHC Regular-Season Championship, and the 2017-18 NCHC Tournament Championship. Gambrell was also named to the 2015-16 NCHC All-Rookie Team and the 2016-17 and 2017-18 NCHC Second All-Star Teams. In parts of three USHL seasons with the Dubuque Fighting Saints from 2013-15, Gambrell supplied 39-69-108 with 117 penalty minutes and a +24 rating and helped Dubuque claim the Clark Cup as USHL Playoff Champions in 2012-13.

