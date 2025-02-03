Blues Assign D Matt Kessel to T-Birds

ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned defenseman Matthew Kessel to its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Kessel, 24, has dressed in 27 games for the Blues this season, posting three assists and 10 penalty minutes. He has also collected 11 points (four goals, seven assists) and 19 penalty minutes in 17 appearances with the Thunderbirds. Overall, the Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, native has amassed 10 points (one goal, nine assists) in 68 career NHL regular-season games and 55 points (12 goals, 43 assists) in 139 career AHL regular-season games. He was originally drafted by the Blues in the fifth round, 150th overall, of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

The T-Birds return to the ice following the AHL All-Star Break on Friday night as they visit the Providence Bruins to begin a two-game, home-and-home series. Saturday's game in Springfield marks the annual Ice-O-Topes Night presented by Balise, with puck drop set for 7:05 p.m. at the MassMutual Center.

