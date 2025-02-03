Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Military Appreciation Knight
February 3, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Henderson Silver Knights News Release
HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today plans for Military Appreciation Knight presented by Lee's Discount Liquor, which will take place this Saturday, Feb. 8. The team will take on the Calgary Wranglers at 6 p.m. PT that evening at Lee's Family Forum. The first 3,000 fans in attendance will receive a Bill Foley bobblehead courtesy of Lee's Discount Liquor. Fans are encouraged to arrive early for activations on the Sam & Ash Tiltyard including a boot camp obstacle course and a free 360 photo booth.
Multiple special offers will be available to military members who present their active military ID, including:
Free parking
Please present your active military ID to the parking attendant at Lee's Family Forum to receive this offer. Offer valid for parking in the Black/Rav4 Lot, Silver/Camry Lot, and Red/Tundra Lot. Please do not prepurchase parking to receive this offer. We are not able to issue refunds to those who prepurchase. Click here to view a parking map.
10% off concessions throughout the arena and merchandise at The Saddlery
10% off at Craggy Range
Additionally, members of the military can purchase tickets starting at just $29. Click here to redeem the offer. All other single-game tickets can be purchased here.
The Silver Knights will wear themed jerseys during the game, with a design that was specifically inspired by the Air Force. Proceeds from the auction will benefit The Folded Flag Foundation and Merging Vets & Players. To participate in the Henderson Silver Knights Military Appreciation jersey auction, fans can visit HSKMilitary.givesmart.com or text "HSKMilitary" to 76278. The auction will begin at 4:45 p.m. PT on Saturday and conclude at 8:00 p.m. PT that evening.
