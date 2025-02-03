Hebig Shines in AHL All-Star Skills Competition as West Falls to East

February 3, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners forward Cameron Hebig

Coachella Valley, CA - Tucson Roadrunners forward Cameron Hebig played a key role in keeping the Western Conference competitive at the 2025 AHL All-Star Skills Competition, but the East ultimately came out on top with a 19-13 victory Sunday at Acrisure Arena. Hebig showcased his skills in three of the seven events, competing in the Inglasco Puck Control Relay, Silvercrest Pass and Score, and Upper Deck Breakaway Relay.

"I'm so excited just to be here and take part in this," Hebid said. "It's been a great experience. It's really cool to have my family and girlfriend down. We're just soaking it in and just enjoying every minute of it."

Hebig made his presence felt, winning his race in the Puck Control Relay, setting up a goal in the Pass and Score, and capping his night with a slick finish in the Breakaway Relay.

Inglasco Puck Control Relay (Event 1)

Hebig kicked off his AHL All-Star Skills Competition appearance by competing in the Inglasco Puck Control Relay. Facing off against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins defenseman Owen Pickering in the third race of the event, Hebig showcased his speed and puck-handling skills, maneuvering through the course with precision. With the competition tied 1-1 after the first two races, Hebig's dominant performance secured a victory for the West, putting his team back in front 2-1.

"I put puck control pretty high up on my list," Hebid said. "I wanted to do that one. I thought I could really help the team in that one and it was a lot of fun."

Silvercrest Pass and Score (Event 6)

With the East leading 12-6, Hebig took part in the Silvercrest Pass and Score competition, teaming up with fellow Western Conference All-Stars Cole Guttman (Rockford IceHogs) and Jacob MacDonald (Colorado Eagles). The trio faced off against Toronto Marlies goaltender Dennis Hildeby in the eighth and final round of the event. After being denied on their first two attempts, the West squad broke through on their final chance, as Hebig set up Guttman for a one-timer to get on the board and cut the deficit to five.

Upper Deck Breakaway Relay (Event 7)

Trailing the East leading 17-7, Hebig joined Justin Hryckowian (Texas Stars), Ty Mueller (Abbotsford Canucks), Guttman, and Sam Colangelo (San Diego Gulls) for the fourth round of the Breakaway Relay. Each skater took a one-on-one breakaway attempt against Eastern Conference goaltender Devon Levi. Hebig capitalized on his opportunity with a slick move, stickhandling back and forth before deking to his backhand and roofing a shot bar down to chip away at the East's lead.

"I wanted to go out and do something and get the hands going a bit," Hebid said. "It's usually one of my staple moves, so I thought I'd bring it out and try it out. It worked out good, and it was nice to see that one go in."

UP NEXT

Hebig will represent the Pacific Division in the AHL All-Star Classic Challenge, presented by Spotlight 29 Casino, on Monday at Acrisure Arena. The event kicks off at 7:00 p.m. MST, and features a three-on-three tournament format, where the Pacific All-Stars will compete against the North, Central, and Atlantic Division All-Stars. The top two teams will advance to the finals to battle for the All-Star Classic crown. Fans can catch all the action live on AHLTV on FloHockey.

