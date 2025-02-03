Griffins Legend Michel Picard Inducted into AHL Hall of Fame

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The American Hockey League on Monday inducted former Grand Rapids Griffins star Michel Picard into the AHL Hall of Fame during the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Spotlight 29 Casino. The induction class also included Rene Drolet, Dunc Fisher and Michael Leighton.

"I don't know how to describe it. When I was a little kid playing hockey, I never thought I would make it and here I am today," Picard said following his induction. "This is a great honor, and I am very proud to be here today."

A left wing, Picard competed in nine AHL seasons with Binghamton (1989-90), Springfield (90-92), Portland (93-94), P.E.I. (94-96), Philadelphia (2000-01), and Grand Rapids (02-04), logging 638 points (283-355-638) in 582 career games. Among the AHL's all-time leaders, he ranks 36th in points (tied, 638), 28th in goals (283), 23rd in playoff points (tied, 71 in 88 games), and 12th in playoff goals (tied, 37). In addition to being a two-time Calder Cup champion (1991, 1994), Picard was a two-time First Team and a two-time Second Team AHL All-Star. The Beauport, Quebec, native produced seven 20-goal seasons and six 30-goal campaigns, and he led the league with 56 tallies in 1990-91 as a 21 year old.

"I played in Grand Rapids for six years and my oldest son was born there. We had some great times and it was the best place to play," Picard said. "The ownership, coaches, GM, fans, and front office just made it so easy to go to the rink every day. It's really a special place and it's been a great honor to have my jersey retired with the Griffins."

After making his Griffins debut in the team's inaugural game on Oct. 5, 1996 in the International Hockey League, Picard went on to play 364 games over six seasons with Grand Rapids (1996-00 IHL, 2002-04 AHL). He still ranks as the Griffins' all-time leader with 158 goals, 222 assists, 380 points, 40 power-play goals and 26 game-winners. Beginning in 1996-97, when his 101 points (46-55-101) made him the first and only Griffin to hit the century mark, he led the team in scoring in each of his five full seasons, something no other Griffin has done more than twice. Among Griffins who've played at least 100 games, his scoring average (1.04 points per game) stands first while his goal average (.43 goals per game) ranks third.

Picard helped the Griffins claim division titles in both 2002-03 and 1999-00, when he led the team in scoring during both the regular season and playoffs on its way to a berth in the 2000 IHL Turner Cup Finals. An owner of 14 franchise records, Picard was named an IHL First Team All-Star in 1997 and an AHL Second Team All-Star in 2003, in addition to representing Grand Rapids in the 1997 and 1998 IHL All-Star Games. During his final two Griffins seasons that capped off his brilliant AHL and pro career, he combined to record 138 points (49-89-138) in 153 games.

"Pic was one of the most prolific scorers to ever don the Griffins sweater," Griffins president Tim Gortsema said. "I think it's a testament to the historic nature of hockey in West Michigan. Michel Picard scored the first goal in Griffins history and is now a hall of famer. A great full circle moment."

Picard, whose No. 7 is one of three retired numbers in Griffins franchise history (No. 24 Travis Richards, No. 10 Jeff Hoggan), became the third former Grand Rapids player to be inducted into the AHL Hall of Fame, joining Bryan Helmer (GRG 2004-06, AHLHOF Class of 2017) and Darren Haydar (GRG 2008-09, AHLHOF Class of 2020).

