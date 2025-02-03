Tampa Bay Lightning Sign Goaltender Brandon Halverson to Two-Year, Two-Way Contract

February 3, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed goaltender Brandon Halverson to a two-year, two-way contract, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. The contract will begin this season and extend through the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Halverson, 28, has played 26 games with the Syracuse Crunch this season, posting a 12-7-7 record with a .918 save percentage, 2.20 goals-against average and four shutouts. Among all AHL goaltenders with 20 or more games played, Halverson ranks tied for first for shutouts, tied for second for goals-against average and sixth overall for save percentage. On January 8, the 6-foot-5, 235-pound goaltender was selected to represent the North Division at the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic.

The Traverse City, Michigan, native has appeared in 92 career AHL contests with Syracuse, the Tucson Roadrunners and the Hartford Wolf Pack, registering a 37-39-14 record with a .900 save percentage, 2.87 goals-against average and five shutouts.

Halverson was originally drafted by the New York Rangers in the second round, 59th overall, of the 2014 NHL Draft and was signed by the Crunch as a free agent on November 28, 2023. He has appeared in one NHL contest, making his debut with the Rangers February 17, 2018 at Ottawa.

