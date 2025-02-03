Eastern Conference Prevails in 2025 AHL All-Star Skills Competition

February 3, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds rookie Dalibor Dvorsky and Charlotte Checkers defenseman Trevor Carrick led the Eastern Conference to a 19-13 win in the 2025 AHL All-Star Skills Competition presented by Spotlight 29 Casino and Silvercrest on Sunday evening at Acrisure Arena, home of the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

The 19-year-old Dvorsky won the Silvercrest Accuracy Shooting event by hitting four targets in six attempts, and his group scored on all three of its tries in the Silvercrest Pass and Score. Dvorsky capped the night by scoring in the Upper Deck Breakaway Relay.

Carrick, a three-time AHL All-Star and the league's top-scoring defenseman this season, joined Dvorsky and Utica's Simon Nemec to earn a point in the Inglasco Puck Control Relay, and later won the CCM Hardest Shot event with a blast clocked at 100.9 miles per hour.

With two-time defending champion Ethen Frank on recall to the Washington Capitals, Bakersfield Condors rookie Matthew Savoie won the CCM Fastest Skater event with a lap of 13.654 seconds.

Michael DiPietro of the Providence Bruins and Dennis Hildeby of the Toronto Marlies shared CCM Top Goaltender honors by stopping 15 of 18 shots each over three goaltending events, including 8-for-10 showings in the Fortune Tires Rapid Fire event.

The 2025 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Spotlight 29 Casino continues on Monday with the AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony presented by Spotlight 29 Casino and Silvercrest at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT, featuring the enshrinement of Rene Drolet, Dunc Fisher, Michael Leighton and Michel Picard, and also celebrating honorary All-Star Classic captains Grant Fuhr and Lorne Henning. The ceremony will be streamed live on AHLTV on FloHockey and FloHockey's social platforms.

The league's mid-season showcase wraps up Monday night at 9 ET/6 PT with the 2025 AHL All-Star Challenge presented by Spotlight 29 Casino, a round-robin tournament among the league's four divisions played at 3-on-3. The All-Star Challenge will air live across the United States on NHL Network, in Canada on TSN5 and RDS, and on the internet at AHLTV on FloHockey as well as FloHockey's social platforms.

