Double Dose of Overtime Heroics Leads Belleville Sens to a Strong First-Half Finish

February 3, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Belleville Senators had a strong finish to the first half of the season last week, earning a pair of overtime wins sandwiched around a tight one-goal road loss. By collecting four points last week, the Sens have hit the American Hockey League All-Star Break just five points back of the playoff cutline, with five games in hand on the team they're chasing, the Syracuse Crunch (AHL affiliate of the Tampa Bay Lightning).

Belleville battled back from a pair of two-goal deficits to beat the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL affiliate of the New York Rangers) on home ice last Wednesday. Then, it split a home-and-home set with the Utica Comets (AHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils), losing 1-0 at the Adirondack Bank Center on Friday and getting some payback with another overtime victory at CAA Arena the following night.

Wednesday, January 29, 2025: Belleville Senators - 6 vs Hartford Wolf Pack - 5 (OT)

It was a wild Wednesday Night at CAA Arena as the Belleville Senators came back twice from a two-goal deficit to knock off the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL affiliate of the New York Rangers) 6-5 in overtime. Six different Senators found the net, and Jeremy Davis had four assists, while Michael Simpson picked up his third AHL win in goal.

Friday, January 31, 2025: Belleville Senators - 0 @ Utica Comets - 1

The Belleville Senators fired 37 shots on the Utica Comets on Friday night, but a game-breaking shutout performance from goaltender Isaac Poulter led the host Utica Comets to a 1-0 win. Mark Sinclair stopped 26 of 27 shots for Belleville in a stellar effort.

Saturday, February 1, 2025: Belleville Senators - 4 vs Utica Comets - 3 (OT)

The Belleville Senators are heading into the AHL All-Star Break on a winning note, coming back three times in their game against the Utica Comets (AHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils) on Saturday night at CAA Arena to eventually win 4-3 in overtime. Captain Garrett Pilon scored twice, all-star defenceman Jeremy Davies tallied again, and Wyatt Bongiovanni netted the overtime winner, with Michael Simpson stopping 29 shots in goal.

Highlight of the Week:

Wyatt Bongiovanni's overtime heroics helped the Belleville Sens to their second extra-time victory of the week, as they picked up a critical victory over the North Division rival Utica Comets (AHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils) last Saturday night at CAA Arena. Bongiovanni's 16th goal (and fifth game-winner) of the season is our Highlight of the Week.

