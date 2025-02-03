Petruzzelli Recalled to Phantoms

February 3, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have recalled goaltender Keith Petruzzelli from the Reading Royals of the ECHL.

Petruzzelli, 25, has played in 24 games with Reading this season going 8-12-4, 3.25, .898. He has played in one game with the Phantoms in a strong 32-save effort on January 18 against Rochester in a 3-2 loss.

In 2023-24 with the Toronto Marlies, Petruzzelli was 6-8-2, 3.55, .867. He has played in 48 career games in the AHL going 22-18-4, 3.16, .894 and also 54 games in the ECHL going 28-21-5, 2.77, .907.

Three seasons ago, he was selected to the ECHL All-Rookie Team and the ECHL Second All-Star Team while helping Newfoundland to the Kelly Cup title and going 16-6-1, 2.01, .927.

The 6'5 ¬Â³ goaltender out of Quinnipiac University was originally a third-round draft selection of the Detroit Red Wings in 2017. He was ECAC Goaltender of the Year and a finalist for the Mike Richter Award and Hobey Baker Award in his senior season. In four seasons with the Bobcats, he was 49-27-8, 2.17, .915.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms return from the AHL All-Star Break with a pair of home games next weekend hosting the Cleveland Monsters on Friday, February 7 with Berks Dollar Hot Dogs and then taking on the Hartford Wolf Pack on Saturday, February 8 featuring postgame autographs with the Phantoms players presented by NJM Insurance.

UPCOMING

Monday, February 2 - Tuesday, February 3 - All-Star Break. AHL All-Star Classic at Coachella Valley

Friday, February 7 (7:05) - Cleveland Monsters at Phantoms - Berks $1 Hot Dogs

Saturday, February 8 (7:05) - Hartford Wolf Pack at Phantoms - Postgame Autographs with Team presented by NJM Insurance

Friday, February 14 (7:05) - Phantoms at W-B/Scranton Penguins

Saturday, February 15 (7:05) - Cleveland Monsters at Phantoms - Bucket Hats from Capital Blue. Margaritaville Night. Live Music "Jimmy and the Parrots"

Sunday, February 16 (3:05) - W-B/Scranton Penguins at Phantoms - meLVin's Birthday with his mascot friends!

