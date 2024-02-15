Moose Edge Wranglers in Overtime

The Manitoba Moose (18-25-1-1) rematched with the Pacific Division's Calgary Wranglers (25-16-3-2) on Wednesday evening at Scotiabank Saddledome. Manitoba was coming off a 4-2 defeat against Calgary last night.

Calgary opened the scoring in the first with a late power play tally from Ben Jones. The Wranglers kept a Moose clearing attempt alive and Jonathan Aspirot fired it into the crowd in front. Jones found the puck to the side of the crowd and fired a shot that Collin Delia lunged for, but couldn't get enough of to keep out. The goal was the lone scoring play of the first stanza. Both sides were granted a single power play chance, with the Wranglers making good on the opportunity. Delia finished the period with 10 stops, while Connor Murphy, who was making his second consecutive start, stopped all seven attempts he faced.

Early in the middle frame, a review was needed to check on the status of a potential Calgary power play goal. After a brief look it was deemed that the puck did not cross the line. Neither side was able to find twine in the second period. Both the Moose and Wranglers were given one chance on the man-advantage. Jeff Malott led the Moose with three shots on goal through the first 40 minutes of play. Manitoba outshot Calgary to the tune of 12-8 in the middle frame but trailed 1-0 heading into the final 20 minutes of play.

Manitoba tied the contest 11 minutes into the frame with a goal from Dominic Toninato. The forward took off down the ice on an odd-man rush. Toninato saw space open up, turned on the afterburners and made a quick deke before tucking the puck past Murphy. The teams remained tied as time ticked down. The horn sounded shortly after to call an end to regulation as the two sides geared up for overtime tied 1-1.

The extra frame saw a multitude of chances on either side, but both Delia and Murphy held firm between their respective pipes. Manitoba ended the frame by outshooting Calgary 5-3 as the two Canadian opponents prepared for a shootout. In the shootout, Nikita Chibrikov and Brad Lambert found twine for the Moose and Delia stoned both Rory Kerins and Matt Coronato, the latter of which came courtesy of an explosive left pad save, to secure the victory. The Moose took the contest by a final score of 2-1. Delia notched the road victory on the strength of 28 stops, while Murphy was hit with the loss and ended with 36 saves of his own.

Quotable

Moose Goaltender Collin Delia (Click for full interview)

"It's huge, especially the way we started off the New Year. This is a great response from our group. I think it just kind of proves our character and the type of individuals that we have. We can scratch and claw and find a way to win games. I think our last however many games went into overtime or a shootout and those are points we need at this time of year. Those are the games you gotta win."

Statbook

Dominic Toninato has posted two points (1G, 1A) his past two games

Nikita Chibrikov, Jeffrey Viel and Toninato paced Manitoba with four shots

Three of Manitoba's past four games have gone to a shootout

Brad Lambert and Chibrikov lead the Moose with two shootout goals each on the season

What's Next?

The Moose return home for a contest against the Milwaukee Admirals at Canada Life Centre on Saturday, Feb. 17. Puck drop is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT. The first 3,000 fans in attendance will receive a Chaz Lucius mini bobblehead.

