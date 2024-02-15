Barracuda Add Two Defensemen to Professional Tryouts

February 15, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, Ca - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), top affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will announced today that the team has signed defensemen Keoni Texeira and Cody Haiskanen to professional tryouts.

For Texeira, 26, a native of Fontana, California, this is his second stint with the Barracuda. The six-foot, 209-pounder skated in four games with San Jose in 2021-22. So far this season, he has 11 points (one goal, 10 assists) and 12 penalty minutes in 31 games as a member of the Utah Grizzlies of the ECHL.

In his six-year career, Texeira has appeared in 324 ECHL games with the Wichita Thunder, Indy Fuel, and Grizzlies, notching 158 points (29 goals, 129 assists), 246 penalty minutes, and a plus-two rating. In addition, he has appeared in five games in the AHL with the Colorado Eagles and Barracuda. Before turning pro, he spent five campaigns in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Portland Winterhawks.

Haiskanen, 26, is in his second season of pro after five years at Cornell University. So far this year, he has skated in 18 games with the AHL's Ontario Reign, collecting three points (one goal, two assists), and six penalty minutes. Additionally, he has appeared in 27 games with the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads, totaling 13 points (two goals, 11 assists), 10 penalty minutes, and a plus-15 rating.

The six-foot-four, 198-pound native of Fargo, North Dakota, has skated in 88 games with Idaho over the last two years and finished with an ECHL-best plus-53 rating in 2022-23, helping the Steelheads reach the Kelly Cup Finals.

The Barracuda continue their three-game road trip in Coachella Valley on Thursday as they faceoff with the Firebirds before closing out the roadie in Bakersfield on Saturday The Barracuda return home on Wednesday, Feb. 21 as they host the Firebirds and begin a three-game homestand. For more info about upcoming promotions and tickets, go to SJBarracuda.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.