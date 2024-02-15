Dennis Cesana Signs AHL Deal for Next Season

Dennis Cesana is staying in the organization after signing a one-year AHL contract for next season.

The 25-year-old is currently in his second full pro season and has one assist in 14 games. As a rookie last season, Cesana ranked sixth among Charlotte defensemen in scoring with 12 points (1g, 11a) in 49 games.

Over his career Cesana has registered 13 points (1g, 12a) in 71 AHL games for the Checkers, as well seven points (1g, 6a) in 10 ECHL games for the Florida Everblades earlier this season. Prior to turning pro, the undrafted blue liner spent four years at Michigan State, where he earned spots on the Big-10 Honorable Mention All-Star Team, Second All-Star Team and All-Rookie Team during his tenure at school.

