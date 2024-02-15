Gulls Taken Down by Barracuda

The San Diego Gulls dropped a 6-2 game to the San Jose Barracuda Wednesday night at Pechanga Arena San Diego. San Diego's overall record now stands at 18-19-7-0.

Olen Zellweger deposited his 10th goal of the season, his fifth power-play goal of the season. He leads all AHL defensemen in PPG. Zellweger has 4-6=10 points in his last seven AHL games.

Ben King netted his 10th goal of the season, a power-play goal, his third PPG on the campaign.

Andrew Agozzino extended his point streak to 10 games with an assist (4-7=11). His 10-game point streak is the longest active streak in the AHL.

Glenn Gawdin moved his point streak to four games with an assist, his 20th on the campaign. He has tallied 2-8=10 points in that span.

Chase De Leo earned an assist to stretch his point streak to four games. He has 4-5=9 points in that span.

Pavol Regenda picked up his ninth assist of the season to extend his assist streak to an AHL career-long four games (0-5=5).

Calle Clang stopped 20-of-25 shots.

The San Diego Gulls will face the Henderson Silver Knights Saturday night at Pechanga Arena San Diego (6 p.m. PST; TV: AHLTV; RADIO: Gulls Audio Network).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Right wing Ben King

On the difference between tonight and the series in Calgary:

I think we've been consistent as a team the last month or so, really on a good stretch. I think tonight we came out good, played how we wanted, and then a couple penalties and then we just let off and they kind of played their game and we let them do that. So, in the past, I don't think we were doing that. We were playing our game and were really taking control, so I think that's the difference.

On how the team can put this game behind them:

I think just when we have a bad shift or two, just bounce back, and get the pucks deep and just play our game, ground game, and I think that's the thing we've got to do on Saturday. Quick turnaround and that's what we're looking forward to.

On his first pro season and his success so far:

I was happy with my start and my first half, but I want to keep growing as a player and keep getting more and help this team win. So, it's a start. It's nice, but I know I got more.

On the day off tomorrow:

I think we've got to take advantage of it because at the end of the season, a lot of games and little days. We got to be as fresh as we can, and healthy, and we should be good.

Assistant coach Jason Clarke

On the difference between tonight and the series in Calgary:

We just came out flat. I mean we've been playing really good hockey for a very long time and sometimes you're going to have games like that. First 10 minutes, we looked real good and then I think that goal with six seconds left to go in the first period was a little bit of a back breaker for us. We were just flat. When you're playing as good of hockey as we have for that long of time, we just got to turn the page. Tomorrow is a new day, and we just need to get ready for Saturday.

On the positives of tonight's game:

We're in a race to make the playoffs, right. If you are in the playoffs, you're going to win and lose games. I think we've got to be able to have that mentality today of just turn the page. Tomorrow is a new day, learn from this game and take it into our game on Saturday. The quicker we can forget about the loss and get back to the structure and habits we had that made us successful over the last 12 games, then we'll be fine.

On how the team can put this game behind them:

I think all 20 guys would like to turn the page on this one and move on. I think that's the message after the game and have a nice day off tomorrow, be our first day off since the break. I think we'll be a well-oiled machine on Saturday after the break.

