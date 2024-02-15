Blackhawks Assign Rem Pitlick to IceHogs
February 15, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Chicago Blackhawks announced today that the team has assigned forward Rem Pitlick to the Rockford IceHogs.
Pitlick, 26, led the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in scoring with 24 points (8G, 16A) in 32 AHL games before he was traded from the Pittsburgh Penguins to the Chicago Blackhawks on Jan. 6. Pitlick skated in nine games with the Hawks this season.
Six of his eight AHL goals this season came on the power play, giving him the fifth-most power-play goals in the league at the time of his trade to Chicago. Prior to joining the Blackhawks, Pitlick pieced together a seven-game point streak with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton from Dec. 2 to Dec. 21. The Ottawa, Ontario native has tabbed 92 career AHL points (41G, 51A) in 121 AHL games, and he returns to the Central Division after recording 10 points (8G, 2A) in eight games with the Chicago Wolves in 2020-21.
Pitlick has appeared in 132 NHL contests between the Nashville Predators, Minnesota Wild, Montreal Canadiens, and Blackhawks and posted 54 points (21G, 33A) in that span. The 5-foot-11, 202-pound center was selected by Nashville in the fifth round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.
The IceHogs play the Chicago Wolves on Friday at the BMO Center with puck drop at 7 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 15, 2024
- Blackhawks Assign Rem Pitlick to IceHogs - Rockford IceHogs
- Minnesota Wild Signs Forward Mason Shaw - Iowa Wild
- Barracuda Add Two Defensemen to Professional Tryouts - San Jose Barracuda
- Rangers Agree to Terms with Brandon Scanlin - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wolf Pack Weekend Preview: February 15th, 2024 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Dennis Cesana Signs AHL Deal for Next Season - Charlotte Checkers
- Devils Sign Poulter to NHL Contract - Utica Comets
- Dog Game, Hockey Without Barriers Night Upcoming for Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Rau and Bordeleau Lead Barracuda Past Gulls, 6-2 - San Jose Barracuda
- Gulls Taken Down by Barracuda - San Diego Gulls
- Wranglers Fall to Moose in Shootout - Calgary Wranglers
- Moose Edge Wranglers in Overtime - Manitoba Moose
- Schueneman's Heroics Propel Eagles to 2-1 Win Over Condors - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rockford IceHogs Stories
- Blackhawks Assign Rem Pitlick to IceHogs
- Strand out with Wrist Injury
- Del Mastro Nets OT Winner and Hogs Earn Points in Fifth Straight Game
- Hogs Dig in for Midweek Tilt vs. Stars at BMO Center
- IceHogs Weekly: Loaded Week for Hogs Features Fiesta Tuesday, Eras Night, and Hat Giveaway