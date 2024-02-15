Blackhawks Assign Rem Pitlick to IceHogs

The Chicago Blackhawks announced today that the team has assigned forward Rem Pitlick to the Rockford IceHogs.

Pitlick, 26, led the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in scoring with 24 points (8G, 16A) in 32 AHL games before he was traded from the Pittsburgh Penguins to the Chicago Blackhawks on Jan. 6. Pitlick skated in nine games with the Hawks this season.

Six of his eight AHL goals this season came on the power play, giving him the fifth-most power-play goals in the league at the time of his trade to Chicago. Prior to joining the Blackhawks, Pitlick pieced together a seven-game point streak with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton from Dec. 2 to Dec. 21. The Ottawa, Ontario native has tabbed 92 career AHL points (41G, 51A) in 121 AHL games, and he returns to the Central Division after recording 10 points (8G, 2A) in eight games with the Chicago Wolves in 2020-21.

Pitlick has appeared in 132 NHL contests between the Nashville Predators, Minnesota Wild, Montreal Canadiens, and Blackhawks and posted 54 points (21G, 33A) in that span. The 5-foot-11, 202-pound center was selected by Nashville in the fifth round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

The IceHogs play the Chicago Wolves on Friday at the BMO Center with puck drop at 7 p.m.

