Dog Game, Hockey Without Barriers Night Upcoming for Griffins

February 15, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024 vs. Texas Stars

Winning Wednesday presented by Michigan First Credit Union

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket members).

Winning Wednesdays: Presented by Michigan First Credit Union, every time the Griffins win at home on Wednesday, each fan in attendance will receive a free ticket to the next Wednesday game. All fans who were in attendance for the Griffins' win against the Rockford IceHogs on Jan. 24 can redeem their ticket stub for a free ticket to this game. To redeem a Winning Wednesday ticket, please visit the box office following the Winning Wednesday game, The Zone during normal business hours, or the Van Andel Arena box office prior to the next Wednesday game beginning at 5:30 p.m. Fans who exchange their Winning Wednesday ticket at The Zone on a non-game day will receive 20% off the purchase of one item (excluding jerseys). One discount per person present.

Library Nights: For all Wednesday and Sunday games, fans can present their Grand Rapids Public Library card or Kent District Library card at the Van Andel Arena box office on the night of the game or at The Zone anytime during the store's regular business hours to purchase an Upper Level Faceoff ticket for $17 (regularly $23), an Upper Level Center Ice ticket for $20 (regularly $26), or a Lower Level Faceoff ticket for $24 (regularly $29). Limit four tickets per card per person, subject to availability.

Pepsi Reading Goals: Children with Griff's Reading Goals bookmarks who have completed the required three hours of reading can redeem their bookmark for two free Upper Level tickets to this game.

Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024 vs. Texas Stars

Hockey Without Barriers Game presented by University of Michigan Health-West

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket members).

Hockey Without Barriers & Sensory Friendly: The Griffins will host their third annual Hockey Without Barriers/Sensory Friendly Night with the help of i understand , a nonprofit organization that offers compassionate comfort for those affected by suicide or mental/brain health illness and pain. The Griffins will wear a sticker on their helmets to show support for people struggling with mental health. The game will feature decreased stimulation for those who are sensitive to loud noises and strobing lights. Click here to see all of the sensory-friendly amenities available throughout the game.

Hockey Without Barriers & Sensory Friendly Jersey: The Griffins will wear specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off on the DASH app following the contest, with all proceeds benefiting i understand.

Friends & Family 4-Packs: These packs are available for all Saturday games during the 2023-24 season and include four or more game tickets, and $20 or more in concession cash. Visit griffinshockey.com/tickets or call (616) 774-4585 ext. 2.

Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024 vs. Milwaukee Admirals

Jake Engel Memorial Dog Game presented by Nestle Purina

Time: 5 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 4 p.m. for the general public, 3:45 p.m. for season-ticket members).

Jake Engel Memorial Dog Game presented by Nestle Purina: Bring your dog to Van Andel Arena for a night of fun with the Griffins. Those bringing dogs must purchase tickets within the designated dog sections (110, 112, 114, 116, 118, and 120). Dog tickets are priced at $5, with all proceeds benefiting the BISSELL Pet Foundation, an organization that assists in animal welfare organizations through pet adoption, spay/neuter, microchipping and disaster and crisis response. Upon entering through the main lobby, dog owners must sign and submit a waiver form and only one dog per fan is permitted. Outdoor relief stations will be located on the southeast and southwest corners of the arena. Click here to buy your tickets and to learn more about the game.

Library Nights: For all Wednesday and Sunday games, fans can present their Grand Rapids Public Library card or Kent District Library card at the Van Andel Arena box office on the night of the game or at The Zone anytime during the store's regular business hours to purchase an Upper Level Faceoff ticket for $17 (regularly $23), an Upper Level Center Ice ticket for $20 (regularly $26), or a Lower Level Faceoff ticket for $24 (regularly $29). Limit four tickets per card per person, subject to availability.

Pepsi Reading Goals: Children with Griff's Reading Goals bookmarks who have completed the required three hours of reading can redeem their bookmark for two free Upper Level tickets to this game.

Sunday is Fun Day: For all Sunday games, enjoy $1 small Pepsi drinks and $1 small ice cream cups from 4-6 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.