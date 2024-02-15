Minnesota Wild Signs Forward Mason Shaw

February 15, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed forward Mason Shaw to a two-way contract ($775,000/$400,000) for the remainder of the 2023-24 season and reassigned forward Adam Beckman to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL). Shaw will practice with Minnesota on Friday, Feb. 16, at TRIA Rink in St. Paul.

Shaw, 25 (11/3/1998), owns seven points (4-3=7), 13 penalty minutes (PIM), two shorthanded goals (SHG) and one game-winning goal (GWG) in nine games with Iowa this season. The 5-foot-10, 184-pound native of Wainwright, Alberta, skated in 59 games for Minnesota during the 2022-23 NHL season and recorded 17 points (7-10=17), 79 PIM, 92 shots and 27 blocked shots. The left-shot forward has appeared in 62 career NHL games over two seasons (2021-23) with Minnesota, totaling 17 points (7-10=17), 84 PIM, 99 shots and 28 blocked shots. Shaw has played in 197 career AHL games over parts of seven seasons (2017-24) with Iowa, posting 121 points (43-78=121), 213 PIM, 10 power-play goals (PPG), eight GWG and 416 shot on goal. He also skated in three games during the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs, registering an assist and a plus-3 rating.

The Wild selected Shaw in the fourth round (97th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft. He wears sweater No. 15 with Minnesota.

For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visitâ¯www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 orâ¯tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2023-24 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season atâ¯https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.