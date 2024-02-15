Wranglers Fall to Moose in Shootout

Picked up a point.

The Wranglers fell to the Manitoba Moose 2-1 in a shootout on Wednesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Ben Jones scored his team-leading 15th goal of the season - the lone goal for Calgary in the contest - assisted by William Stromgren and Jonathan Aspirot.

Adam Klapka played his 100th career AHL game on Wednesday night.

Connor Murphy made his second straight start between the pipes for the Wranglers, turning aside 36 of 37 shots that he faced in regulation.

The Wranglers took the lead late in the first period.

On the powerplay at the 18:57 mark, Jones pounced on a loose puck in the slot and fired it past a sprawling Collin Delia to put the Wranglers in front.

Aspirot assisted on the goal, setting a career high for points (19) in the process.

1-0 Wranglers at the break.

The second period was scoreless and the shots even at 19-19 after 40 minutes.

Manitoba would tie the game midway through the third period.

After the Moose killed off a penalty at the 11:12 mark, Dominic Toninato raced up the ice with the puck on his stick and skated in alone on the Wranglers' net, going backhand to forehand to deposit the puck over the pad of Murphy, tying the game. 1-1.

The score remained tied through regulation meaning extra time was needed to determine a winner.

Overtime solved nothing, so a shootout was required, where Brad Lambert scored the eventual game-winner to complete the Manitoba comeback.

