Schueneman's Heroics Propel Eagles to 2-1 Win Over Condors

LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado defenseman Corey Schueneman netted the game-winning goal with 9:26 remaining in regulation to push the Eagles to a 2-1 victory over the Bakersfield Condors on Wednesday. Goaltender Ivan Prosvetov improved to 3-0 on the season, making 24 saves on 25 shots. Colorado forward Ivan Ivan also found the back of the net, tucking home his ninth goal of the year in the winning effort.

The first period would see Bakersfield outshoot the Eagles 11-6, as the Condors would also earn the only power play of the opening 20 minutes. Despite the lopsided chances, Colorado would keep the Condors off the board and the two teams headed to the first intermission with the contest still scoreless.

Bakersfield would open the scoring when forward Adam Erne tracked down a rebound in the crease and smacked it home, giving the Condors a 1-0 edge at the 6:53 mark of the second period.

The Eagles would generate an answer just 1:27 later when Ivan collected a rebound off the end wall at the side of the crease and lit the lamp, evening the score at 1-1. Colorado would go on to outshoot Bakersfield 16-7 in the middle frame, as the Eagles and Condors left for the second intermission with the game still deadlocked, 1-1.

After matching minors led to two minutes of 4-on-4 play, Colorado would take advantage of the extra ice when Schueneman blistered a wrister from the right-wing circle past Bakersfield goalie Jack Campbell, giving the Eagles a 2-1 lead at the 10:34 mark of the third period.

As time wound down in the contest, the Condors would pull Campbell in favor of the extra attacker. They would also receive a boost when Colorado forward Chris Wagner was sent off for holding with 42 seconds left to play. Prosvetov and the penalty kill would rise to the challenge, thwarting the Bakersfield man-advantage and holding on for the 2-1 win.

The Eagles outshot the Condors by a final count of 32-26, as Colorado finished the night going 0-for-2 on the power play and a perfect 3-for-3 on the penalty kill. Campbell suffered the loss in net, allowing two goals on 32 shots.

The Eagles will be back in action when they travel to take on the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Saturday, February 17th at 7:00pm MT at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California.

