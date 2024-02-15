Rau and Bordeleau Lead Barracuda Past Gulls, 6-2

San Diego, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (16-22-8-0, 40 pts.) scored a season-high six road goals on Wednesday, taking down the San Diego Gulls (18-19-7-0, 43 pts.), 6-2, at the Pechanga Arena. The victory was the Barracuda's second in a row, snapping the Gulls three-game winning streak.

Kyle Rau (1+2=3) and Thomas Bordeleau (0+3=3) finished with a game-high three points and Jacob Peterson (2+0=2) and Nikolai Knyshov (0+2=2) also notched two points apiece. Georgi Romanov got back to a .500 record (6-6-4) as he made 19 stops.

Just 49 seconds into the opening period, the Barracuda were called for a minor penalty, and on the ensuing power play, the Gulls opened the scoring just 1:46 into the game as Olen Zellweger (10) scored from the point. The Barracuda managed to tie the score at 9:42 when Ethan Cardwell (14) jammed a loose puck past Calle Clang to level the score. With time running down in the period, Cole Cassels fed a pass to the low slot and Nathan Todd (14) directed in the pass to give the Barracuda a 2-1 lead at 19:53. The assist extended Cassels' point streak to six games (1+5=6) and for Todd, it is now four goals in his last two games.

In the second, at 4:02, Shakir Mukhamadullin (6) ripped in the team's third goal of the game as he worked to the high slot after San Diego failed to clear. Just over ten minutes later, at 14:42, Bordeleau busted in on a breakaway and Rau (4) swiped in his shot after it had snuck threw Clang. Giving the Barracuda a 4-2 lead.

6:52 in the third the Barracuda notched their fifth unanswered goal as Peterson (7) cashed in on a three-on-one pass from Bordeleau. The Gulls would stop the bleeding when Ben King poked in a loose puck that had snuck past Georgi Romanov but Peterson (8) would seal it with his second of the period while the Gulls had their net empty.

The Barracuda continue their three-game road trip in Coachella Valley on Thursday as they faceoff with the Firebirds before closing out the roadie in Bakersfield on Saturday The Barracuda return home on Wednesday, Feb. 21 as they host the Firebirds and begin a three-game homestand. For more info about upcoming promotions and tickets, go to SJBarracuda.com.

