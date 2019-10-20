Moose Doubled up by Iowa

The Manitoba Moose (1-5-0-0) fell to the Iowa Wild (5-0-0-1) with a final score of 4-2 on Saturday night at Bell MTS Place.

With tensions still high from Friday's matchup, both the Wild and the Moose were called for a penalty less than four minutes into the first period. The Wild scored first with a power play goal from Sam Anas. The Moose tied the game with Logan Shaw's third of the season after a pass from below the goal line from JC Lipon. Less than three minutes later, the Wild answered back as Sam Anas struck again with assists from Kyle Bauman and Colton Beck making the score 2-1.

Midway through the second, Nico Sturm notched another goal for the Wild assisted by Sam Anas and Louie Belpedio giving Iowa a two-goal advantage. With 32 seconds to spare in the second frame, the Moose cut the Iowa lead to 3-2 with a goal from Cameron Schilling assisted by Michael Spacek and Johnathan Kovacevic.

Penalties proved to be a road block for the Moose in the third period. The Moose were shorthanded for six minutes throughout the frame while still looking to tie the contest. Despite not giving up a power play goal to the Wild, the Moose were unable to score an equalizer in the third period. Kyle Rau scored the empty net goal solidifying the 4-2 Wild victory.

Quick Hits

Johnathan Kovacevic has points in three out of four AHL games

JC Lipon posted his first assist of the 2019-20 season

The attendance was announced at 7,946 What's Next?

The Moose hit the road to take on the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday Oct. 25. The matchup will be broadcast on TSN 1290, on the Moose App, or online at moosehockey.com/listenlive.

