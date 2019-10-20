Malone Extends Streak in Condors 4-3 Loss

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (2-2-1; 5pts) erased a three-goal deficit, but fell 4-3 to the Stockton Heat (5-1-0; 10pts) on Saturday at Mechanics Bank Arena. D Evan Bouchard scored for the second straight game as C Brad Malone extended his points streak to five games.

FIRST PERIOD

HEAT GOAL: RW Matthew Phillips (3rd) off a turnover; Unassisted; Time of goal: 2:58; STK leads, 1-0

HEAT GOAL: D Brandon Davidson (2nd) on the power play from the left point; Assists: Quine, Gawdin; Time of goal: 5:14; STK leads, 2-0

HEAT GOAL: RW Buddy Robinson (5th) on a backdoor tap-in; Assists: Dube, Quine; Time of goal: 7:46; STK leads, 3-0

CONDORS GOAL: D Evan Bouchard (2nd) power-play blast from the point; Assists: Currie, Benson; Time of goal: 14:18; STK leads, 3-1

SHOTS: BAK- 9, STK - 8 SECOND PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: C Brad Malone (1st) off a goal mouth feed; Assists: Cave, Gambardella; Time of goal: 5:47; STK leads, 3-2

CONDORS GOAL: RW Josh Currie (4th) from the slot on the power play; Assists: Benson, Gambardella; Time of goal: 16:17; Game tied, 3-3

SHOTS: BAK - 12, STK - 7 THIRD PERIOD

HEAT GOAL: RW Eetu Tuulola (3rd) from the left-wing circle; Unassisted; Time of goal: 10:11; STK leads, 4-3

SHOTS: BAK- 6, STK - 6 QUICK HITS

THREE STARS: 1. Tuulola (STK) 2. Davidson (STK) 3. Benson (BAK)

POWER PLAYS: BAK - 2/5; STK - 1/2

SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 27; STK - 21

GOALTENDERS: BAK - Skinner (ND, 7:46; 5/2), Wells (L; 50:27; 16/15) ; STK - Zagidulin (4-1-0; 27/24)

C Brad Malone has points in five straight (1g-5a)

RW Tyler Benson (2a), LW Joe Gambardella (2a), and RW Josh Currie (1g-1a) all had multi-point nights

C Colby Cave fought LW Martin Pospisil in the first period

D Cody Corbett was signed to a PTO yesterday and made his Condors debut tonight; he spent the past three seasons in the Colorado Avalanche organization

RW Sam Gagner was recalled by Edmonton earlier in the day

C Gaetan Haas was assigned to the Condors earlier in the day, but did not play

Scratches: Shane Starrett, Kirill Maksimov, Vincent Desharnais, Michael Downing, Gaetan Haas

