Wolves Rally for Shootout Win

October 20, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release





ROSEMONT, Illinois - Gage Quinney and Patrick Brown converted in the shootout to lead the Chicago Wolves to a 3-2 victory over the Milwaukee Admirals on Sunday afternoon at Allstate Arena.

Brown scored twice in regulation for the Wolves (2-3-1-0) while 21-year-old goaltender Dylan Ferguson (1-0-0) earned the victory in his first professional start - making 35 saves in regulation and overtime and stopping both Milwaukee shootout attempts.

"He's confident - and that's one of his biggest strengths," said Wolves head coach Rocky Thompson. "He doesn't let the moment take control of his emotions. People would call that a gamer. They love playing - it doesn't matter the situation. If you're under a big spotlight, they just want to play. That's important. Probably the most important quality when you're a goaltender."

Ferguson recovered nicely after Milwaukee (2-1-1-2) scored both of its goals in the first period to take a 2-0 lead.

The Admirals opened the scoring at 7:50 when forward Cole Schneider set up between the hashmarks, spied defenseman Alexandre Carrier's wrister from the point and redirected it out of mid-air for his second goal of the year.

The Admirals pushed their lead to 2-0 at 17:20 of the first when rookie defenseman Jeremy Davies teed up a slap shot from just inside the top of the left circle for his first goal as a pro.

Brown sliced the margin to 2-1 just two seconds after the Wolves' first power play expired. Rookie defenseman Brayden Pachal whistled a backhander from the half-wall that banged off the post. As the puck bounced around the crease, Brown dove into the goalmouth and stretched his stick to tap the puck across the goal line at 11:54 of the second.

Brown delivered again at 17:40 of the second while the Wolves enjoyed an extra man on the ice after a delayed penalty call on Milwaukee. Lucas Elvenes, operating from the right faceoff dot, spied Brown alone by the left post and fed him a perfect diagonal pass that Brown kicked to his stick and swatted into the net to make it 2-2.

The Wolves host the Texas Stars at 11 a.m. Wednesday for a School-Day Game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.