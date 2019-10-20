Flames Recall Alan Quine

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announce today they have recalled forward Alan Quine from the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League. The Flames have also assigned Oliver Kylington to Stockton.

Quine, a native of Belleville, Ontario played in 13 games for the Flames in 2018-19 scoring three goals and adding two assists for five points and six penalty minutes. Quine lead the Stockton Heat in scoring in his 41 games in the AHL last season notching 19 goals and 33 assists for 52 points. The 26-year-old forward has 97 games of NHL experience spilt between the New York Islanders and the Calgary Flames where he has recorded nine goals and 18 assists for 27 points in his NHL career.

