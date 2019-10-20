Panthers Loan F Henrik Borgstrom to Springfield
October 20, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced today that the Panthers have loaned forward Henrik Borgstrom the club's American Hockey League affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.
Borgstrom, 22, has skated in four games this season for the Panthers. In his 2018-19 rookie season, the native of Helsinki, Finland tallied eight goals and 10 assists for 18 points in 50 games with Florida.
In 24 AHL games last season, Borgstrom tallied five goals and 17 assists for 22 points. He was named the CCM/AHL Rookie of the Month for October of 2018.
Borgstrom is originally a first-round selection (23rd overall) by Florida in the 2016 NHL Draft.
